Delhi doctor shot dead: ‘Kar diya 2024 mein murder’, posts teen killer on social media

A 17-year-old was arrested on Thursday for the alleged murder of a 55-year-old doctor inside his private nursing home in Delhi the previous day. Dr. Javed Akhtar, a practitioner of Unani medicine was allegedly shot by the minor,

The teenager had gone to the three-bed Nima Hospital in the Kalindi Kunj area for first-aid treatment, accompanied by a friend who is currently at large.

Dr. Javed Akhtar, a practitioner of Unani medicine was allegedly shot by the minor, who claimed he acted out of anger over being charged excessively for the treatment.

Following the incident, the boy allegedly shared a post on social media featuring his photo with the caption, “Kar diya 2024 mein murder (finally committed murder in 2024)”

Both teenagers lived in the same locality, and police have recovered the weapon used in the crime. Authorities have also questioned a female nurse from the nursing home and her husband about the incident, as reported by NDTV, citing sources.

Hospital staff told police that the two boys arrived at the facility late Wednesday night, with one requesting a change of dressing for an injured toe. The teenager had received treatment at the hospital the previous night.

After the dressing, the boys asked for a prescription and proceeded to Dr. Akhtar's cabin. Moments later, nursing staff members Gazala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot and rushed to the doctor's cabin, where they discovered him bleeding from his head.

Police said that the incident seems to be a targeted killing, suggesting that the assailants may have visited the hospital the previous night for reconnaissance. Authorities reviewed CCTV footage from inside the hospital to identify the suspects.

This incident occurs less than two months after a shocking case in Kolkata, where a doctor on night duty was raped and murdered at a state-run hospital, prompting nationwide protests by doctors advocating for the safety of healthcare staff on duty.