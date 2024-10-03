Delhi doctor shot dead by two minors disguised as patients at Kalindi Kunj hospital

A doctor was shot dead inside a nursing home in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj area in the early morning hours, police said on Thursday. The accused, who appeared to be juveniles, came for treatment and shot Javed Akhtar, a Unani practitioner (BUMS), around 1.45am. A police official and others during an investigation at Nima Hospital where a doctor was allegedly shot dead, in New Delhi, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (PTI)

According to a police officer, Javed Akhtar was found in a chair oozing blood from the head. An inquiry revealed the possible involvement of two boys, aged about 16, who had come to the three-bed Nima Hospital around 1am for dressing, the officer told news agency PTI.

One of them had a bandaged toe and had been to the hospital also the day before, it was revealed, the officer said.

After dressing, the two boys went inside Akhtar's cabin.

Some time later, night nursing staff Gajala Parveen and Mohammad Kamil heard a gunshot. Parveen rushed towards the cabin and found Akhtar sitting still in a pool of blood.

Prima facie, it seems to be an instance of targeted killing, unprovoked as it was and involved recce, the officer said.

Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the facility’s reception, dressing room, and gallery.

A Unani practitioner, Javed Akhtar had been on duty since 8pm at night, according to staff member Abid told news agency ANI.

The incident has occurred as the nation debates the safety and security of doctors across the board after the rape and murder of a woman medic at RG Kar hospital.

On Wednesday afternoon, a man was detained in Kolkata as well for threatening and abusing the doctor who was attending to him.

Meanwhile, in Kolkata doctors have resumed protests and ceased work due to inaction from the government in updating security features such as CCTVs, 24/7 security personnel and more.

The west Bengal government and junior doctors had come to a consensus last month about the demands of the doctors to comply with returning to work.

Many doctors also stated that the environment of fear in hospitals ahs made it difficult for doctors to deal with,