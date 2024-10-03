LLRM Medical College jr doctors return to work

MEERUT Junior doctors of LLRM Medical College who had been protesting for three days over an attack on their fellow doctor by the attendant of a patient, eventually agreed to return to work on Tuesday night. The doctors were demanding immediate arrest of those who were involved in attacking junior doctor Manish on Sunday. (Pic for representation)

However, they protested throughout the day on Tuesday and sat on dharna blocking the entry of visitors in the emergency wing. They also submitted their collective resignation to medical college principal Dr R C Gupta, demanding immediate arrest of those who were involved in attacking junior doctor Manish on Sunday.

The college administration and police officials met the protesting doctors and appealed to to end their protest but they refused.

Meanwhile, police arrested and accused who was allegedly involved in attacking Dr Manish and raids were being conducted to arrest the others involved . But the doctors refused to return to work till all accused were arrested.

Police and college administration officials, including principal Dr Gupta, met the protesting doctors again on Tuesday night and assured adequate security during work. They appealed to them to return to work and later the junior doctors agreed to resume work.

Circle officer of Civil Lines area Abhishek confirmed that the doctors had returned to work on Tuesday night .

To recall, the attendants and family members of a woman patient attacked junior doctor Manish on Sunday night following her death. The patient underwent a surgery in the district hospital and seeing her deteriorating condition, doctors referred her to the medical college hospital on Sunday night where the doctors declared her brought dead.

Following the incident, junior doctors stopped treating patients in the emergency ward which created difficulties for patients . They also stopped taking new patients in emergency and allowed a few patients on Tuesday only after intervention of college administration.

A case was lodged against the family members of the deceased woman on the complaint of the injured doctor.