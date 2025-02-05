Menu Explore
Delhi election 2025: S Jaishankar, Rahul Gandhi, Manish Sisodia among early voters

PTI |
Feb 05, 2025 09:29 AM IST

There are around 1.56 crore eligible voters in the capital, which is witnessing a triangular contest between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress.

Union ministers S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among those who cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly polls early in the morning on Wednesday.

Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.(PTI)
Congress leader and LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi leaves after casting his vote at a polling booth during the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, on Wednesday.(PTI)

The early voters also included AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, and Delhi Chief Electoral Officer R Alice Vaz.

AAP's Greater Kailash candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj, BJP's Karawal Nagar candidate Kapil Mishra, Congress' New Delhi candidate Sandeep Dikshit, and Kalkaji candidate Alka Lamba also voted soon after the voting began at 7 am.

While AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term, BJP and Congress are hoping for a resurgence in Delhi.

Polling is underway at 13,766 stations across Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies to decide the fate of 699 candidates. The results will be announced on February 8.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
