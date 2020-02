Delhi Election Result 2020: View full winners list online. AAP vs BJP vs Congress

india

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:59 IST

Results of Delhi assembly election are going to be out today. Counting of votes for all 70 constituencies began at 8 am and is set to conclude by evening. The results will decide the fate of 672 candidates - 593 men and 79 women.

As many as 21 centres have been set up for counting of votes, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Ranbir Singh told ANI on Sunday. There will be a dedicated hall for every constituency, he said.

The exit polls have predicted the AAP will win a two-thirds majority with some giving it a three-fourth majority in the 70-member assembly. BJP will improve its poll performance from last elections. Exit polls, which are based on responses of the people who have cast their votes, often get it wrong.

Here is a list of leading and trailing candidates.

AAP got first lead in over 35 constituencies within the first twenty minutes of counting. BJP is leading in 13 constituencies.

AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal leads from New Delhi constituency

AAP’s Manish Sisodia leads from Patparganj

AAP’s Jai Bhagwan from Bawana

AAP’s Sharad Kumar from Nerela

AAP’s Mohinder Goyal from Rithala

AAP’s Satyeder Jain from Shakur Basti

AAP’s Rakhi Birla from Mongol Puri

AAP’s Rajesh Gupta from Wazirpur

AAP’s Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat from Sultanpur Majra

AAP’s Ritutraj Govind from Kirari

AAP’s Preeti Tomar from Trinagar

AAP’s Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat

AAP’s Mahinder Yadav from Vikas Puri

AAP’s A Dhanwati Chandela A from Rajouri Garden

AAP’s Raaj Kumar Anand from Patel Nagar

AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhny from Chandni Chowk

AAP’s Abdul Rahman from Seelampur

AAP’s Ajesh Yadav from Badali

AAP’s Pramila Tokas in RK Puram

AAP’s Gulab Singh in Matiala

AAP’s Bhavana Gaur in Palam

AAP’s Virender Singh Kadian in Delhi cantt

AAP’s Raj Kumar Dhillon in Hari Nagar

AAP’s Praveen Kumar in Jangpura

AAP’s Somnath Bharti in Malviya Nagar

AAP’s Naresh Yadav in Mehrauli

AAP’s Madan Lal in Kasturba Nagar

AAP’s Ajay Dutt in Ambedkar Nagar

AAP’s Dinesh Mohania in Sangam Vihar

AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal in Matia Mahal

AAP’s Imran Hussain in Balimaran

AAP’s Vishesh Ravi in Karol Bagh

AAP’s Prakash from Deoli

AAP’s Rohit Kumar from Trilok Puri

AAP’s Amanatullah Khan from Okhla

AAP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar in Chhatarpur

AAP’s Som Dutt in Sadar Bazar

AAP’s Raghav Chadha in Rajinder Nagar

BJP’s Ajeet Singh Kharkhari is leading from Najafgarh.

BJP’s Sat Prakash Rana is leading from Bijwasan.

BJP’s Ashish Sood is leading from Janakpuri.

BJP’s Parduymn Rajput is leading from Dwarka.

BJP’s Subhash Sachdeva is leading from Moti Nagar.

BJP’s Surinder Pal Singh is leading from Timarpur.

BJP’s Rekha Gupta is leading from Shalimar Bagh.

BJP’s Azad Singh is leading from Mundka.

BJP’s Dr. Anil Goyal is leading from Krishna Nagar.

BJP’s Om Prakash Sharma is leading from Vishwas Nagar.

BJP’s Raj Kumar is leading from Kondli.

BJP’s Ajay Mahavar is leading from Ghonda.

BJP’s Mohan Singh Bisht is leading from Karawal Nagar.