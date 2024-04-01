Delhi excise policy: Arvind Kejriwal's remand ends today in excise policy case, ED to produce CM in court. 10 points
Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to ED custody until April 1 after being arrested on March 21 in a money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, is likely to be produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court at 11am on Monday as his custody ends on April 1.
Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to the ED custody until April 1 after being arrested on March 21 in connection with the case.
The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor has also filed a petition in the Delhi high court challenging his arrest, alleging that the investigating agency infringed upon his fundamental rights. The court has served a notice to the ED, requesting a response by April 2. The hearing is set to continue on April 3.
The hearing comes a day after top leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday came together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, and slammed the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and gave a fervent call to the alliance partners to unite in national interest.
Top updates on Arvind Kejriwal's hearing in Delhi court
- On March 28, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 1, saying the agency provided “sufficient reasons”, such as the need for him to be confronted with material collected and statements recorded, to permit his further custodial interrogation.
- The ED said Arvind Kejriwal's statements were recorded over five days but he was “evasive” in his response.
- In a heated exchange during the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal, who himself addressed the court, said there were only four statements, including C Arvind, where he claimed that “he gave some documentation to Manish Sisodia in my presence”.
- "Several bureaucrats and MLAs came regularly to my home. Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?" Arvind Kejriwal said.
- The court noted the ED's submissions that the chief minister also needed to be confronted with the data extracted from digital devices along with some other details.
- During the hearing, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Gopal Rai remained present in the courtroom. Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and two children also attended the court proceedings.
- Appearing for the ED, additional solicitor general SV Raju sought time to file a detailed reply in the matter and alleged that “they deliberately didn't serve us a copy so that we were not prepared”.
- Sunita Kejriwal on Thursday claimed Arvind Kejriwal was not keeping well and is being "harassed a lot". Sunita Kejriwal said, “He has not been keeping well. His sugar levels are fluctuating. He is being harassed a lot. This tyranny won't last and people will give a reply.”
- Meanwhile, the Delhi high court on March 28 rejected a PIL seeking the removal of AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Delhi chief minister following his arrest in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.
- US State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said Washington was following Kejriwal's case. Indian officials objected to those comments and summoned a senior official from the US embassy in New Delhi. External affairs ministry spokesperson said the remarks from the State Department were unwarranted.
