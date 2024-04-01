Delhi excise policy: Arvind Kejriwal's remand ends today in excise policy case, ED to produce CM in court. 10 points

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in a money-laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy, is likely to be produced by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) before Delhi's Rouse Avenue court at 11am on Monday as his custody ends on April 1. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo.)

Arvind Kejriwal was remanded to the ED custody until April 1 after being arrested on March 21 in connection with the case.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor has also filed a petition in the Delhi high court challenging his arrest, alleging that the investigating agency infringed upon his fundamental rights. The court has served a notice to the ED, requesting a response by April 2. The hearing is set to continue on April 3.

The hearing comes a day after top leaders of the INDIA bloc on Sunday came together at the 'Loktantra Bachao' (Save Democracy) rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, the first such show of strength by the opposition after the announcement of Lok Sabha polls, and slammed the arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren and gave a fervent call to the alliance partners to unite in national interest.

Top updates on Arvind Kejriwal's hearing in Delhi court