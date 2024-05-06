Delhi excise policy: BRS leader K Kavitha's bail plea rejected by court

Delhi's Rouse Avenue on Monday denied bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in cases registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate regarding the alleged irregularities in the formation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22. BRS leader K Kavitha leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after being produced by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Delhi liquor policy case, in New Delhi. (PTI file)

K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 15 and subsequently remanded to CBI custody until March 23. Following this, the CBI arrested her on April 11 and detained her in Tihar jail. Earlier, a Delhi court had reserved its decision on the BRS leader's interim bail plea for April 9, which she had sought on the grounds that her son had an exam.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Besides K Kavitha, the ED has also arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his party associate, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, as well as several liquor businessmen and others in the Delhi liquor policy case.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with a money laundering probe relating to alleged irregularities in the policy.

On April 9, the Delhi high court dismissed Arvind Kejriwal's plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court on Friday last week said it may consider hearing on May 7 arguments on the interim bail of Arvind Kejriwal because of the ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On April 23, a Delhi court extended the judicial custody of Kejriwal, K Kavitha, and Aam Aadmi Party's alleged fund manager for Goa elections, Chanpreet Singh, until May 7 in connection with the money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The Rouse Avenue court also prolonged K Kavitha's judicial custody until May 7 in the CBI case related to the policy's cancellation.