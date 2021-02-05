IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’
The management of the homes said none of the three known cases of sexual abuse between 2012 and 2016 involved the staff there and was perpetrated by inmates.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The management of the homes said none of the three known cases of sexual abuse between 2012 and 2016 involved the staff there and was perpetrated by inmates.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’

The police identified the two homes as Umeed Aman Ghar, a home for boys, and Khushi Rainbow Home, a residence for girls -- both based south Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:40 AM IST

A first information report (FIR) was registered on Wednesday against two care homes for children after the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) reported a host of abuse and irregularities such as sexual abuse, using the children for anti-CAA protests, not providing them the right living conditions, Covid-19 norms violations, among others, the police said.

The police identified the two homes as Umeed Aman Ghar, a home for boys, and Khushi Rainbow Home, a residence for girls -- both based south Delhi.

“The NCPCR conducted inspections at the two homes on October 1 and submitted their findings to us. We did a preliminary enquiry after that and registered an FIR under the Juvenile Justice Act and the section 188 (disobedience to an order passed by a government servant) at Mehrauli,” Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (south) said on Thursday.

According to Priyank Kanoongo, chairperson of NCPCR, the two homes are run by Centre for Equity Studies where activist Harsh Mander is a director. Kanoongo accused the officials of the two homes of trying to “derail” the enquiry process by saying that Mander was not connected to them.

While Mander remained unavailable for a response despite repeated phone calls and a text message, a response sent by the management of the homes said that Mander only conceived the Rainbow Homes Programme (HRP) under which the children are cared for.

The management said the NCPCR was trying to malign the reputation of HRP as Mander is a “known critic of the government and its policies”, they added that Mander was no longer associated with the “day-to-day running” of the programme.

Kanoogoo said there were shortcomings in how the children at the home for boys were kept and the arrangements for their toilets and bathrooms despite several incidents of sexual abuse.

The management of the homes said none of the three known cases of sexual abuse between 2012 and 2016 involved the staff there and was perpetrated by inmates. They said all cases were brought to the notice of the authorities and led to registration of FIRs.

But DCP Thakur said that there were reports of sexual abuse continuing and not being reported. However, no cases of sexual abuse was found in the home for girls.

Kanoogoo, as well as the findings of an inspection by NCPCR on October 1, pointed to alleged irregularities in the financial aspects of the two homes, the living conditions of the children and flouting of several applicable laws.

Other allegations, the DCP said, was of the children being sent to attend anti-CAA protests, not having necessary measures in place to deal with Covid-19 and foreign nationals visiting the homes.

The management denied any financial irregularities, and said that no children were sent to attend any protests and there were no set rules or standard operating procedures (SOPs) for several shortcomings that the commission noted during the inspection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ncpcr harsh mander
app
Close
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India,(Reuters)
People attend a Maha Panchayat or grand village council meeting as part of a farmers' protest against farm laws at Kandela village in Jind district in the northern state of Haryana, India,(Reuters)
india news

Will not enter Delhi, say farmers as police prepare for chakka jam

By karn pratap singh, Fareeha Iftikhar, Anvit Srivastava, Neeraj Mohan, New Delhi, Karnal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:29 AM IST
Home minister Amit Shah met NSA Ajit Doval to review the security situation in Delhi ahead of the farmers’ highway blockade on Feb 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tandav web show stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
Tandav web show stars Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia in prominent roles.
india news

Tandav case: Amazon official gets HC relief

By JItendra Sarin, Prayagraj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:19 AM IST
The high court reserved order on the anticipatory bail application filed by Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, but said that no coercive action can be taken against her till the pronouncement of an order.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deletion occurs when the virus replicates and because the coronavirus has a faulty biological “proofreader”, the deletions are not caught.(Pixabay)
The deletion occurs when the virus replicates and because the coronavirus has a faulty biological “proofreader”, the deletions are not caught.(Pixabay)
india news

Study decodes how Sars-Cov-2 mutates, escapes antibodies

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:15 AM IST
The study was carried out by looking at the case of an immunocompromised patient, who had a recurrent infection for 74 days before ultimately succumbing to the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chairman of the 15th FC, NK Singh says that the population reflects the need; the weight given to geographical area represents the need; the income distance criterion, namely the per capita income, represents the equity part.(Sonu Mehta/ HT Archive)
The chairman of the 15th FC, NK Singh says that the population reflects the need; the weight given to geographical area represents the need; the income distance criterion, namely the per capita income, represents the equity part.(Sonu Mehta/ HT Archive)
india news

HT Interview: We’ve sought to address needs, efficiency, equity, says NK Singh

By Zia Haq, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:12 AM IST
The chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, NK Singh, spoke to Zia Haq about the final report of the Commission for 2021-26 which has now been made public. Edited excerpts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Perarivalan was among seven persons convicted by a Special TADA court for being part of the conspiracy to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.(HT archives)
Perarivalan was among seven persons convicted by a Special TADA court for being part of the conspiracy to assassinate Rajiv Gandhi on May 21, 1991.(HT archives)
india news

Rajiv Gandhi assassination: President to take call on convict’s plea, says govt

By Abraham Thomas, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 03:01 AM IST
Perarivalan’s mercy petition was pending with the Tamil Nadu governor since December 30, 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People visit Jayalalithaa memorial after it was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai, (PTI)
People visit Jayalalithaa memorial after it was inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, in Chennai, (PTI)
india news

Personality cult not great for republic: High Court on Jaya memorial

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:56 AM IST
From Mahatma Gandhi to William Shakespeare and Winston Churchilll, famous personalities from history were drawn into the virtual courtroom of chief justice Sanjib Banerjee and justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A native of Allahabad in UP, Veeru Bhai, 53, has been wheeling about Delhi’s streets with his fruity offerings for decades. In fact, this cart is an important part of his biography.(HT Photo)
A native of Allahabad in UP, Veeru Bhai, 53, has been wheeling about Delhi’s streets with his fruity offerings for decades. In fact, this cart is an important part of his biography.(HT Photo)
india news

Delhiwale: Thela, as his biography

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:52 AM IST
Glimpsing into Veeru Bhai’s work life
READ FULL STORY
Close
The management of the homes said none of the three known cases of sexual abuse between 2012 and 2016 involved the staff there and was perpetrated by inmates.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The management of the homes said none of the three known cases of sexual abuse between 2012 and 2016 involved the staff there and was perpetrated by inmates.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for ‘abuse and irregularities’

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:40 AM IST
The police identified the two homes as Umeed Aman Ghar, a home for boys, and Khushi Rainbow Home, a residence for girls -- both based south Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In their tweets, the ministers, leaders also denounced the Republic Day violence.(REUTERS)
In their tweets, the ministers, leaders also denounced the Republic Day violence.(REUTERS)
india news

43 FIRs in R-Day violence, 13 being probed by special cell: Delhi police to HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 02:26 AM IST
The submissions were made while hearing a plea seeking a probe into the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day and the alleged lapse in security, which resulted in a religious flag being hoisted at the Red Fort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Farmers at Tikri Border during their ongoing protest against farm law, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Creators of ‘toolkit’ booked for conspiracy and sedition

By shiv sunny, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:56 AM IST
The toolkit was tweeted by Swedish environment activist Greta Thunberg along with a post in support of the agitating farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A fresh notice was issued requiring Facebook to depose before the Committee through a senior, responsible person of the company. (REUTERS PHOTO).
A fresh notice was issued requiring Facebook to depose before the Committee through a senior, responsible person of the company. (REUTERS PHOTO).
india news

Facebook gets new notice to appear before Delhi Assembly committee probing riots

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:35 AM IST
  • The fresh notice was placed by the Assembly before the Supreme Court, which is hearing a plea filed by Mohan and Facebook India challenging the notice summoning him to depose as a witness before the Committee.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)
TMC MP Derek O'Brien speaks in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (ANI)
india news

Rajya Sabha debates, but no end to Lok Sabha impasse

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:17 AM IST
The Upper House debate proceeded smoothly even as the Lok Sabha deadlock continued.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to remove the tax exemption on provident fund contributions of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.5 lakh and above in the budget has been based on the principle of equity among the contributors. (FILE PHOTO).
The decision to remove the tax exemption on provident fund contributions of 2.5 lakh and above in the budget has been based on the principle of equity among the contributors. (FILE PHOTO).
india news

Budget proposal for investment limit to affect 0.3% of 45 mn EPF subscribers

By Rajeev Jayaswal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:11 AM IST
  • The Budget 2021-22, presented in the Parliament on Monday by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, rationalised tax-free income on provident funds.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer inspects metal spikes at a barricade erected by the police that blocks a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Bloomberg)
A farmer inspects metal spikes at a barricade erected by the police that blocks a highway in Ghazipur on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021. (Bloomberg)
india news

US says it supports reform but cautions against curbs

By Yashwant Raj, Rezaul H Laskar, Washington, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:08 AM IST
The carefully worded response by Joe Biden’s administration also encouraged a “dialogue” between farmers and the government to end the agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A polling staff tallies the candidates’ names on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during Karnataka elections, in Bengaluru, May 11, 2018. While many developed countries are studying India’s electronic voting system, many parties in India want to go back to the paper ballot.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
A polling staff tallies the candidates’ names on the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) during Karnataka elections, in Bengaluru, May 11, 2018. While many developed countries are studying India’s electronic voting system, many parties in India want to go back to the paper ballot.(Arijit Sen/HT Photo)
india news

Bengal’s top Muslim clerics want paper ballots in polls, question EVMs

By Tanmay Chatterjee
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 01:01 AM IST
  • The demand from the clerics attains significance since Bengal’s Muslim population stood at 27.01% during the 2011 census and is projected to have increased to 30% now. According to surveys done, a swing in Muslim votes can influence poll results in as many as 120 assembly seats.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP