Delhi: Fire breaks out at eye hospital in Lajpat Nagar, 12 fire engines at spot

7A major fire broke out at an eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday. As many as 12 fire engines have been rushed to the spot to douse the blaze, an official told news agency PTI. A major fire breaks out at eye hospital in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Wednesday.

There are no reports of anyone being injured so far, a Delhi Fire Services (DFS) official said. The call regarding the fire was received at 11.30am. The firefighting operation is underway, the official said.

The hospital was situated near the Vinobapuri metro station in the Lajpat Nagar area of New Delhi.

The fire at Eye 7 Hospital comes days after another major fire broke out at Eye Mantra Hospital in New Delhi's Paschim Vihar. The fire broke out on the second floor of the hospital. No one was injured in the incident as people were safely evacuated from the building, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

Last month, a massive blaze at a hospital in Vivek Vihar killed six newborns. The Delhi government has directed all state-run and private health facilities to conduct a fire audit, even as several safety lapses have come to light at the five-bed neonatal centre in Vivek Vihar with police also investigating why 27 oxygen cylinders were kept there.

Five of the oxygen cylinders had exploded during the deadly blaze in which five other newborns were also injured.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out in a banquet hall behind Gurugram's Ambience Mall in the early hours of Tuesday.

On Monday, the ministry of health and family welfare stressed strict compliance with regulatory protocols and fire safety norms.

In a press release, the ministry stated, “Safety and well-being of patients (both outpatients and inpatients), staff, and visitors is of utmost importance in healthcare facilities. Recently, fire incidents have been reported in a few places. These are a result of short circuits due to sub-optimal electrical maintenance and/or overload of electricity lines due to the use of Air-Conditioners and other equipment. Given the potential risks associated with fire hazards in hospitals, strict protocols and measures must be put in place to prevent, detect, and respond to fires effectively. Establishing a robust fire safety plan and conducting fire-evacuation and safety drills will not only ensure compliance with regulatory requirements but also safeguard lives and property.”

It directed all states/UTs to ensure stricter compliance with regulatory protocols and regular mock drills on fire safety after receiving feedback from macro-level assessments.