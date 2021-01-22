IND USA
Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO
Delhi: Fire breaks out in building near ITO

Atil Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said that the blaze was controlled within an hour and no injuries have been reported
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 09:57 AM IST

A fire broke out in the Institution of Engineers building located at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg near ITO in central Delhi on Friday morning, prompting the fire department to send a dozen fire tenders to douse the blaze.

Atil Garg, director of Delhi Fire Services, said that the blaze was controlled within an hour and no injuries have been reported.

The officer said that the blaze broke out in the metre board on the second floor of the building and the fire department immediately sent three fire tenders on receiving a call for help at 8.30am.

“Soon, we sent more fire tenders, taking the total count to 12,” said Garg.

The fire, however, was controlled sooner than the firefighters hoped.

