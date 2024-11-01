Delhi Fire Dept records highest Diwali emergency calls in 10 years; 3 dead, 12 injured

Delhi Diwali: The Delhi Fire Department has reported an unprecedented number of emergency calls on Diwali night, marking the highest volume of incidents in the last 10 years. As of November 1, officials confirmed that they received 320 distress calls related to fire accidents and emergencies across the capital, a significant increase from previous years. People light firecrackers during the celebrations to mark Diwali in New Delhi.(AFP)

The spike in fire-related incidents has led death of at least three persons. At least 12 persons were also injured in fire-related incident, said the Delhi Fire Services.

Speaking to news agency ANI earlier, Delhi Fire Services director Atul Garg said between midnight and 6am, approximately 158 fire-related incidents cases were reported.

"There were no major calls but we received many. From 5pm yesterday until midnight, around 192 calls were logged, and between midnight till 6am around 158 more were reported. From 5pm to 5am, in just 12 hours the 300 mark was crossed," ANI quoted Atul Garg as saying.

He added that there was no major fire as they had increased the fire force this year for Diwali.

Regarding a fire on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus, the DFS director said there was a call made and the officials were told that a man was carrying potash in a DTC bus, in which a blast took place.

“There was a call from the Najafgarh area at around 6:30pm that a man was carrying potash in a DTC bus, in which a blast took place. Potash is mainly used in firecracker manufacturing and is highly inflammable. Two people were injured. Two fire tenders were sent to the spot,” he said.

Earlier, a passenger and one co-passenger sustained burn injuries after crackers caught fire in a DTC bus on Thursday evening, Delhi police said.

An inquiry revealed that a passenger who was carrying a small quantity of crackers caught fire on the bus.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dwarka said a PCR call was received at Chhawla police station about a fire on Thursday.

Delhi recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned on Friday morning after residents flouted the ban on firecrackers on Diwali night.

Most areas in the capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) over 350, raising health concerns for residents.

Around 7 am, Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 395, Aya Nagar stood at 352, Jahangirpuri at 390, and Dwarka reached 376. All these areas reported 'very poor' air quality levels, posing significant health risks.