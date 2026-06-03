Delhi fire: Hotel under scanner, owner absconding, 18 foreign nationals killed | Top points on Malviya Nagar blaze

At least 21 people were killed, and several were injured after a massive fire ripped through a bed-and-breakfast in Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The fire, which is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, has pushed the Delhi government into action as the capital reels from this disaster. Sumit

While police officials believe the death toll may increase, it has been confirmed that at least 18 foreign nationals were killed in the fire on Wednesday morning.

Following the fire, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor ordered a month-long drive to check fire safety compliance at hotels and other buildings across the capital.

Delhi fire | What we know so far Foreign nationals among 21 dead: At least 18 foreign nationals were killed in Wednesday's fire. As per people familiar with the matter, the victims were nationals from African nations, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and more. The ministry of external affairs said it was in touch with the respective embassies and extending assistance.

At least 18 foreign nationals were killed in Wednesday's fire. As per people familiar with the matter, the victims were nationals from African nations, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and more. The ministry of external affairs said it was in touch with the respective embassies and extending assistance. Hotel under scanner: The hotel, which caught fire on Wednesday, Flourish Stay BnB, reportedly did not have any fire safety clearance. As per a PTI report, the building originally had a ground floor and one storey, when fire clearance was not required. However, six to seven years later, more floors were constructed without informing the required authorities. Furthermore, officials also said that the BnB only had permission for six rooms under government policy, but was operating 24 rooms. Also Read | ‘No ventilation’ in shaft-like building, chilling escape video: 5 shocking details in Delhi Malviya Nagar fire