Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020
Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged: Who said what on court order

Delhi gang-rape convicts to be hanged: Who said what on court order

india Updated: Jan 07, 2020 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
People hold placards at a protest against incidents of rape, in Hyderabad.
People hold placards at a protest against incidents of rape, in Hyderabad. (Reuters Photo)
         

A trial court in Delhi issued a black warrant against the four men accused of gang-raping a 23-year-old physiotherapy student in 2012. The court ordered the four men to be hanged on January 22, at 7 am.

Here are some of the reactions after the court verdict:

Asha Devi, mother of the Delhi gang-rape victim: My daughter has got justice. Execution of the 4 convicts will empower the women of the country. This decision will strengthen the trust of people in the judicial system.

Badrinath Singh, father of the Delhi gang-rape victim: I am happy with the court’s decision. The convicts will be hanged at 7 am on 22nd January; This decision will instil fear in people who commit such crimes.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister: Welcome the death warrant issued against the four convicts in the December 16 gangrape case. This will act as a deterrent.

Swati Maliwal, Delhi Commission for Women chief: Strongly welcome this decision. It is a win for all the ‘Nirbhayas’ living in this country. I salute Nirbhaya’s parents who fought for 7 long years. Why has it taken 7 years to punish these people? Why can’t this time period be reduced?

Manisha Gulati, Punjab Women Commission chairperson: It is a very good decision and I respect it. Now the soul of Nirbhaya will rest in peace. Today every daughter in the country has got justice.

