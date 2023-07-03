Delhi government says no cash for rapid rail, BJP slams AAP's 1,868 crore ad budget

The Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for expressing its inability to contribute funds for the construction of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project and directed it to furnish details of funds spent on advertisements in the last three financial years, news agency PTI reported. The funds were meant for the construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana. (Sakib Ali/HT file photo)

A bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia directed the Aam Aadmi Party government to file an affidavit giving details of funds within two weeks. The funds were meant for the construction of the RRTS stretch that will connect the national capital with Rajasthan and Haryana.

"You want us to get into what funds you are spending where. All funds for the advertisement shall be diverted for this project. You want this kind of order? You are asking for it," the court said.

"The Delhi government has expressed its inability to contribute funds for common project. Since the paucity of funds is an impediment in this project, we call upon the NCT of Delhi to file an affidavit setting forth the funds utilised for advertisement as the project is of national importance. Details may be furnished for last financial years," the bench said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party was quick to attack chief minister Kejriwal, alleging that the Delhi government has spent ₹1,868 crore on advertisements in the last five years.

“Arvind Kejriwal’s Govt has expressed inability to fund the NCR Rapid Rail project, citing lack of funds. Kejriwal, in the last 5 years, has spent a whopping 1,868 crore on advertisements, that is more than 31 crore per month and approx 1.2 crore per day!” BJP IT-cell head Amit Malviya tweeted.

“When you blow up tax payers money on self promotion, there will obviously be no resource for development work!” he added.

The Delhi government or the AAP was yet to respond to Malviya's allegation.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government’s Directorate of Information & Publicity (DIP) issued a notice to the ruling AAP for the recovery of ₹163.62 crore spent on advertisements allegedly in violation of the Supreme Court guidelines issued in 2015. It warned the AAP headquarters can also be sealed if the party does not deposit the money within 10 days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON