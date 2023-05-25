'Will seek time from Kharge, Rahul': Kejriwal rallies troops in ordinance row

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hopes to meet Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi Friday as he bids to rally the opposition against a proposed ordinance by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led centre that gives it control over bureaucrats posted to the national capital.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Kejriwal has already won over ex-Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Bengal leader Mamata Banerjee and, earlier Thursday, met Sharad Pawar and was promised the support of his Nationalist Congress Party; Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction and the NCP are allies of the Congress.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai after his meet with Pawar, Kejriwal called on opposition parties to unite and said, "… the centre's ordinance can be defeated in the Rajya Sabha. It is not a matter of politics but that of the country… and all parties who love the country should come together."

"Sharad Pawar ji has assured us NCP will support us… We are (also) trying to gather support from all non-BJP parties. Tomorrow, I will seek time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to meet (with) them on this issue," Kejriwal was quoted by news agency ANI.

Pawar called the ordinance a 'threat to democracy' and said, "It is our duty to ensure all non-BJP parties support Kejriwal. Now is the time to fight for survival of parliamentary democracy."

The delegation that called on Pawar today featured several high-profile AAP leaders, including Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi minister Atishi.

Can Kejriwal swing the Congress vote?

That Kejriwal has managed to bring Thackeray's Sena, the Trinamool and the NCP on board is significant but winning over the Congress will be a much harder proposition, especially after Ajay Maken this week cautioned the party against supporting the AAP. The Delhi Congress leader's view is not, though, the last word. Senior Congress leaders are as yet undecided on backing Kejriwal.

Nitish Kumar key?

Kejriwal does have a possible trump card - Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, who said Sunday he supports his Delhi counterpart in the battle to 'put a check on such unconstitutional measures'.

The Janata Dal (United) chief has reached out to political leaders across the country over the past weeks - including Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee - after a meeting with Rahul Gandhi last month that was labelled a 'historic step to unite the opposition' before the 2024 general election.

What did Thackeray, Banerjee say?

Kejriwal met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday, after which the Maharashtra leader ripped into the centre and called on the opposition to 'come together, save country and democracy'.

Kejriwal said: "Uddhav Thackeray has promised us that they will support us in Parliament… if this ordinance does not pass then, in 2024, the Modi government will not be coming back to power."

Banerjee said support to the AAP will 'give us a chance to defeat the BJP before the 2024 polls'. "We support AAP in fight against centre's ordinance... request all parties not to vote for BJP’s law."

AAP's ordinance battle a 2024 election semi-final?

Kejriwal's attempts to drum up support come amid whispers of a possible run at the BJP and prime minister Narendra Modi next year; in March broadcaster NDTV reported an AAP-led attempt to form a 'third front' - i.e., a non-Congress and non-BJP alternative central government.

What is the centre's ordinance?

The ordinance in question was issued May 19, days after a Supreme Court verdict gave the Delhi government control over bureaucrats assigned to departments under its purview. It strengthened the position of the Lieutenant Governor, allowing him to act in 'sole discretion' in deciding matters related to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats. The top court had earlier upheld the primacy of Delhi's elected government in this regard, except for matters relating to law and order and land.

Any ordinance needs be passed by Parliament within six weeks of its re-assembly, or it lapses.

