New Delhi, The Delhi government is planning to set up a call centre alongwith three mobile veterinary units for people to report on ailing stray animals and seek medical help for them, officials said on Wednesday. Delhi govt to set up call centre for providing veterinary care

The Animal Husbandry unit of Development Department has floated a request for proposal for setting up the centre, they added.

"The government has conceptualised the model to provide improved veterinary services to livestock at the doorstep where veterinary services are not available and animal owners are in need of veterinary aid," an official said.

"The veterinary services will also be rendered to stray animals on calls received through the mobile veterinary clinics," he said.

The helpline number 1962 shall be activated and linked as a toll free number for the operation of mobile veterinary units , the official said.

The call centre will be the nerve centre of the entire project to extend qualitative, timely and reliable service to animals, he said.

"It will work on all days of the week on 12x7 basis. The call centre will be constituted with one veterinarian and three call executives working in two shifts daily, including holidays, from 8 am to 8 pm," he said.

The call centre will will have one veterinarian to assess the emergency cases and forward critical requests to the nearest available mobile veterinary unit, hospital or dispensary during working hours, he added.

The call centre will also have a dedicated feedback-cum-quality team to capture data related to the calls and services rendered by MVU and will also monitor movement of the units through GPS system, the official said.

The team will also regularly assess quality of the service and suggest steps for improvement, he said.

"The call centre will offer services to follow up maximum coverage of vaccination and tagging by taking regular feedback from farmers at field level and timely delivery of services to farmers by mean of MVU," he said.

The animals will be treated on the spot in normal conditions and complex cases shall be referred to the nearest veterinary hospitals for treatment or Municipal Corporation of Delhi for transportation to animal shelter, he explained.

