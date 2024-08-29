Delhi HC admonishes Brij Bhushan Singh over plea: 'Nothing but an oblique way'

The Delhi high court on Thursday admonished former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, for filing a plea to quash the trial court's proceedings in a sexual harassment case after the charges were framed. Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrives to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court. (PTI file photo)

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has approached the Delhi high court seeking a quashing of the FIR and charges framed against him in the sexual harassment case lodged by six women wrestlers.

The court took exception to the plea, saying if he wanted to challenge the proceedings, he should have done so before the trial had commenced. A bench of Justice Neena Bansal described the plea as an "oblique way".

“There can’t be an omnibus order on everything. If you wanted to challenge everything, you should have done…. (before the trial had commenced) Once the trial has commenced and charges have been framed…this is nothing but an oblique way," the judge observed.

Justice Bansal posted the matter for the next hearing on September 26.

She asked Singh's counsel to prepare a short note raising all the contentions.

Singh had been removed as the president of the wrestling federation last year after several renowned wrestlers protested for months against him for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Filing the plea, Singh contended that the investigation was done in a biased manner as only the version of the victims, who were interested in taking revenge against him, was considered.

He claimed in his plea that he had been falsely implicated in the case.

On May 21, the trial court framed charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the modesty of women against Singh, an influential politician in Uttar Pradesh.

The Delhi Police filed an FIR against Singh after the intervention of the Supreme Court in May 2023.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the BJP denied a ticket to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. However, his son now represents his father's seat as a BJP MP.

With inputs from PTI, ANI