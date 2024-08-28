Ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan moves Delhi HC seeking to quash FIR, charges in sexual harassment case

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh filed a petition in the Delhi High Court on Wednesday, seeking to quash the FIR and charges against him in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers, news agency PTI reported. Top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik are also among the complainants who accused Brij Bhushan of sexually harassing them during his time as WFI chief. Ex-WFI chief and BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh(Hindustan Times)

Phogat, Malik, and fellow wrestler Bajrang Punia led a protest in Delhi against Singh, who was then the WFI chief, facing allegations of sexual abuse from several female wrestlers, including minors.

Last week, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court recorded the statement of one of the complainants, a woman wrestler, involved in the case against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Her testimony was taken in a vulnerable witness room, with Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Priyanka Rajpoot recording her statement. The continuation of her testimony has been postponed to September 10.

What is the case against Brij Bhushan?

In January 2023, several female wrestlers protested against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual exploitation and intimidation. On June 15, 2023, Delhi Police filed a chargesheet against Singh and Vinod Tomar, former WFI assistant secretary and co-accused, following complaints by the wrestlers. Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court charged Tomar with criminal intimidation in the case.

Singh was charged under IPC sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force to outrage modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) based on allegations from five complainants. Two FIRs were registered against Singh, including one under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act involving a minor wrestler. However, a cancellation report was filed for the POCSO case.

The court also framed charges against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh under Section 506 Part 1 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC based on allegations made by two complainants. However, he was discharged from the charges related to the sixth complainant.

In May, the court ordered that charges be framed against Singh, noting that there was ‘sufficient material’ to proceed with charges of sexual harassment against the Uttar Pradesh strongman.

Singh, the former BJP MP from Kaiserganj, Uttar Pradesh, was denied a ticket to contest in the Lok Sabha elections due to the sexual harassment allegations against him. Instead, the party nominated his son, Karan Bhushan Singh, to contest from the seat.