 SUV linked to BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh crushes 2 people to death | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, May 29, 2024
SUV linked to BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh crushes 2 people to death

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 04:44 PM IST

A police officer cited the preliminary probe and said the SUV was registered in Lucknow in the name of Nandini Educational Institute, whose chairman is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

A speeding SUV registered in the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s educational institute crushed two people to death after a head-on collision with a motorcycle at Chataiyapurwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda on Wednesday. An elderly woman was critically injured in the accident.

Police said Rehan, 17, and Shehzade, 24, were killed on the spot. (PTI)
Police said Rehan, 17, and Shehzade, 24, were killed on the spot. (PTI)

Gonda police superintendent Vineet Jaiswal said Rehan, 17, and Shehzade, 24, were killed on the spot. He added the SUV was seized and a case has been lodged against an unidentified driver. Jaiswal said Rehan’s mother Chanda Begum lodged a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code’s Section 304A (causing death due to reckless driving). He said police were trying to trace the SUV owner through its registration number.

A second police officer cited the preliminary probe and said the SUV was registered in Lucknow in the name of Nandini Educational Institute, whose chairman is Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. He said the eyewitness told police that the SUV was part of a convoy and four people had a narrow escape when it rammed into an electric pole after hitting the motorcycle.

The officer said the occupants of the SUV were shifted to another vehicle after the accident. The SUV was left on the spot.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s son, Karan Bhushan Singh, is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Uttar Pradesh’s Kaiserganj in place of his father. A six-time lawmaker, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh faces sexual harassment charges.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who headed the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) for 12 years, was charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC)’s Sections 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A ( Sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) last year after top wrestlers accused his of sexual harassment and camped at New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar for 38 days demanding his immediate arrest.

News / India News / SUV linked to BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh crushes 2 people to death
