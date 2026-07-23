Delhi HC agrees to hear PIL seeking NIA probe into Cockroach Janta Party protests

The Delhi High Court on Thursday, agreed to hear on Friday, a petition seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) student protest and its march to Parliament.

The court agreed to list the petition for Friday. (AFP picture)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Advocate Barun Sinha appearing for the petitioner, Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha urged the court to list the petition for Friday.

Sinha submitted that the “so called student agitation” has made the “entire Delhi hostage” and the blockage of roads in the national Capital, resulted in the citizens of Delhi suffering.

The court agreed to list the petition for Friday.

In his petition, Sinha also sought direction to the investigating agency to to take over all the first information reports (FIR) registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident and further directing the competent authorities to identify all persons responsible for acts of violence, vandalism, obstruction of emergency services, damage to public and private property, and other offences committed during public demonstrations, and registered FIR against them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The petition stated that so-called protest is not, in substance, a genuine protest by students or for student-related concerns, but appears to be a part of a larger conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by anti-national and foreign elements with the purported intention to destabilise the country by exploiting financial influence and monetary resources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petition stated that so-called protest is not, in substance, a genuine protest by students or for student-related concerns, but appears to be a part of a larger conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by anti-national and foreign elements with the purported intention to destabilise the country by exploiting financial influence and monetary resources. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Also Read:CJP protest latest news: My name is Nothing, says CJP in dig at Pradhan after PM says ‘nothing’s more important’

“That the circumstances surrounding the said protest indicate that, under the apparent guise of democratic dissent and public demonstration, certain external forces and foreign interests may be attempting to utilise their financial and other resources to influence domestic affairs, destabilise the democratic framework, and create conditions of internal conflict. Such actions appear to be aimed at obstructing the nation’s progress, weakening democratic institutions, and creating circumstances that may lead to serious social and political unrest, including the possibility of civil discord,” the petition stated.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The court, to be sure, agreed a day after it sought Centre and Delhi Police’s response in petitions seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in alleged police excesses on CJP student protesters Jantar Mantar, saying the incident was not “isolated.”

Also Read: PM Modi announces fast-track courts for paper leak cases: ‘Those harming youth won’t be spared’

On July 20 “Chalo Sansad” march was organised by the CJP after a hunger strike at Jantar Mantar that had continued for more than three weeks.

Tens of thousands of agitators marched to Parliament in central Delhi on Monday demanding the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan over repeated paper leaks and exam irregularities, after a 23-day-old sit-in hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}