Delhi HC CJ administers oath to judges Renu Bhatnagar, Rajneesh Kumar Gupta

Judicial officers Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta on Friday took oath as judges of the Delhi high court, taking its strength to 41 against the sanction of 60 judges. Judicial officer Renu Bhatnagar prior to her appointment, served as principal and district sessions judge at Karkardooma court. (HT photo (Sourced))

The oath was administered by chief justice DK Upadhyay, a day after their appointment was notified by the union government.

On Wednesday, Union law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal announced the appointment on X.

On February 6, the collegium headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna also comprising justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant had recommended the names of the judicial officers.

“The Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on February 5, 2025, approved the proposal for the appointment of the following judicial officers as judges of the Delhi high court of Delhi- Renu Bhatnagar and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta,” the statement read.

Bhatnagar, prior to her appointment, served as the principal and district sessions judge at the Karkardooma court, while Kumar was posted as the principal district and sessions judge (south-east) district at the Saket Court.

Bhatnagar and Kumar had joined the Delhi Judicial Services in 1992. While Bhatnagar was promoted to the Delhi higher judicial service cadre in August 2003, Kumar was promoted in 2006.

During the three decades of long service in Judicial Service, Bhatnagar has held courts in almost all jurisdiction namely Civil, Criminal, Labour Laws, family courts at various Court complexes, Tis Hazari Courts, Patiala House Courts, Karkardooma Courts, Dwarka Courts and Saket Courts.