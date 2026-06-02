Delhi HC creates framework for enforcing ‘right to be forgotten’

People acquitted in criminal cases, parties to settled disputes and individuals unfairly linked to litigation may now find it easier to seek protection of their digital reputation after a landmark Delhi High Court ruling on the “right to be forgotten”. In its petition, the DHCBA contended that determining or enhancing the pecuniary jurisdiction of courts is an exclusive legislative function vested in Parliament under the Delhi High Court Act, 1966. (Representative photo) (HT_PRINT)

The high court has, for the first time, created a judicial road map for enforcing the “right to be forgotten”, setting out detailed principles for when names can be removed from search results or masked in court records.

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What is ‘de-indexing’? De-indexing is a directive issued to a private platform that does not result in the erasure of a judicial record, which remains accessible on court websites and legal databases.

It merely removes the concerned name as a searchable retrieval key, thereby restricting easy access to the record through name-based searches. Masking, in contrast, is a direction issued to a court or its registry to modify the public version of a judicial record by replacing names and personal identifiers with neutral references such as “ABC” or “XYZ.”

Recognising the right to be forgotten as an integral facet of the fundamental right to privacy, a bench of Justice Sachin Datta, in its May 29 judgment, which was released on Monday, said that courts, while considering de-indexing relief must assess the information’s character, outcome of the concluded proceedings, the public role of the individual concerned, and the accuracy and continuing relevance of the information.

He clarified that de-indexing directions issued following the framework shall accordingly operate globally, across all versions and domains of the relevant search engine, to the extent necessary to give meaningful and effective protection to the individual’s fundamental right to informational privacy under Article 21.

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What happens in case ending in acquittal, discharge or quashing? The judge said that in cases ending in acquittal, discharge or quashing, continued unrestricted name-based searchability of judicial records undermines the presumption of innocence and creates a disconnect between legal exoneration and digital visibility and in cases where proceedings conclude through settlement or compounding, continued online accessibility may fail the proportionality test if the harm caused to an individual outweighs any legitimate public interest.

In purely civil and matrimonial disputes, the bench noted that family life and personal relationships lie within the privacy protections of Article 21, and once such proceedings conclude, their unrestricted digital searchability serves little purpose and has no meaningful connection with open justice, the order held.

“A public figure’s status in one domain does not transform the intimate details of their private life, including matrimonial disputes, personal relationships, or conduct entirely unrelated to their public role, into matters of public interest. As recognised in Google Spain S.L. (supra), the lawfulness of processing personal data is not static but must be assessed in light of its continued necessity and relevance,” the court said in its order.

It added: “Where information has become inadequate, irrelevant or no longer relevant, or excessive in relation to any purpose that can be identified, its continued searchability fails the proportionality test".

"Where information is demonstrably false, its continued name-based searchability has no claim to protection on the ground of continuing relevance. The principles of open justice and public interest lend no support to the perpetuation of a demonstrably false association between a person and those proceedings,” the court said in its order.