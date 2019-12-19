Delhi HC denies interim protection to students from arrest in Jamia incident

india

The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought the response of the Centre and the city police on a bunch of pleas which had sought action against the police in the Jamia violence.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices after several senior advocates advanced long arguments seeking to re-open the varsity.

Appearing for one of the petitioner, his counsel said that reports show that one student has lost his vision during the protest. He said that 432 tear gas canons have been fired which is highest since 2012.

He also contended that 52 students have been injured in the violence . The chief proctor of Jamia university did not allow the police to enter the campus.

He also said that police should be asked the reason behind such an emergency like conditions.

Senior advocate Sanjay Hegde said that the court has to decide as to whether the use of force inside the campus was called for, whether police was allowed to use the force and what justified that force?

He said that the police should explain the reason for entering into the library and toilets without permission. He also pointed out that the situation is still not normal. He said that the varsity authorities should have been informed before entering.

Senior advocate Indira Jaisingh said that the students and police are pitted against each other.

“How do we expect a traumatised student community to protect itself, to even exercise their rights against police brutality, “ she said.

“My concerns are unregulated and unduly arrests of students. Lawyers can protect themselves, how can we expect vulnerable students to do the same. Even arrested students were released after the pressure was asserted by the civil society, “ she said.

Jaisingh also said that no FIRs have been registered against the police for the brutalities resorted on the children.

She sought that immediate medical assistance be given to the students while also restraining the police to take any coercive actions against the students in these FIRs.

“We want the court to pass the similar order which it has passed in the Tis Hazari clash matter. Issue public notice asking anyone with information to come and depose before the committee, “ she added.

Senior advocate Collin Gonsalves said that students of Jamia went to Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar and requested her to conduct the exams. This is not the conduct of the students who riot. After that, students were attacked by the police in the bathroom, library and even the mosque.

Calling it as the most significant attack on the students of the minority community, Gonsalves said that even the VC has sought for inquiry in the violence.

He showed the court a picture where a police officer was stamping on the head of a student who was lying on the ground.

Seeking immediate medical treatment, Collin said that some students may have thrown stones, but the main attack was by the police. The allegation of rioting against the students is wrong, as students were retreating after being attacked by the police.

Following an hour long arguments, the court issued notice to the authorities and posted the matter for February 4 even as slogans of ‘shame shame broke’ out in the court.