Delhi HC issues notice in plea challenging Atishi’s assembly election win

The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued a notice in a plea challenging Atishi’s election as the member of assembly from Kalkaji, accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader of “corrupt practices” in the elections last month and misuse of position as the chief minister for unfair advantage. AAP leader Atishi. (HT PHOTO)

Atishi defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes in February even as AAP was voted out of power and its top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lost.

A bench of Justice Jyoti Singh sought Atishi, Delhi Police, and the Election Commission of India (ECI)’s response to the petition of Kalkaji constituency voters Kamaljit Singh Duggal and Ayush Rana and fixed July 30 as the next date of hearing. The court directed the ECI and police to preserve all related records.

The petitioners alleged that Atishi violated the Representation of the People Act and the Model Code of Conduct by misusing her position as the chief minister and deploying official vehicles for electioneering. It said she “exploited” public resources and obtained assistance from government officials to further her poll prospects.

The plea sought to declare her election as null and void. It said Atishi’s associates, who worked in the Delhi chief minister’s office, bought votes at her behest. The plea alleged AAP workers, with her consent, published fake videos containing false statements regarding hooliganism in Kalkaji under Bidhuri’s directions and hired vehicles for free conveyance of electors to and from polling stations. It added that she did not mention in her election affidavit certain criminal cases registered against her.

The ECI and Delhi Police’s lawyers objected to making them a party in the petition, but the court asked them to file their reply.. The court said it would be open for them to challenge the same during the hearing.