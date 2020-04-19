Delhi Health Bulletin on April 19, 2020:Capital’s 110 new Covid-19 cases take count to 2,003

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:39 IST

Delhi on Sunday reported 110 new Covid-19 positive cases taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital to 2,003 and breaching the 2000-mark, according to Delhi government data.

.A total of two deaths have been reported today and 45 people have died of the infectious disease in the national capital so far.

Taking into account 31 cases in an extended family in Jahangirpuri, which emerged over the weekend; Delhi saw a sharp spike in its total number of coronavirus positive cases, taking the count of positive patients to 2,003.

After Maharashtra, the national capital is the worst-hit in the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the total 45 deaths reported till date, 25 of the victims were aged 60 and above and were senior citizens, the data indicated.

Ten coronavirus patients who succumbed to the disease were aged between 50-59 and 10 were aged less than 50 years, officials said.

A total of 83 people have been cured and discharged from Delhi hospitals in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin. Among the total patients, 290 were cured and discharged so far while one has migrated.

According to the health report, among the total cases, 1,080 patients are ‘Positive cases under Special Operations’, with no new addition in the last four days.

A total of 12,151 people are home quarantined across the city.

So far, Delhi has declared 79 containment zones across the city. Containment zones, also known as red zones, are the areas sealed by the district administrations after at least three coronavirus cases are found in the locality.

On Saturday night, the number of cases of the deadly virus in the city stood at 1,893 including 43 deaths.

With two more fatalities reported, the death toll from the Covid-19 disease in Delhi has jumped to 45.