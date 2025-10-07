Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR as IMD issues orange alert

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for parts of the city. Delhi also witnessed light rain on Tuesday morning.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

According to IMD's nowcast warnings, an alert has been sounded for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram.

The capital city witnessed rainfall earlier in the day as well, with the sky growing darker, indicating heavier downpour later in the day.

The weather department had issued yellow and orange alerts for Delhi, predicting moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning.

This is a developing story. We will update with further information.