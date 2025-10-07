Search
Tue, Oct 07, 2025
Heavy rain in Delhi-NCR as IMD issues orange alert

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Oct 07, 2025 04:57 pm IST

Moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorm and lightning is likely over the next two hours, the weather department said. 

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and the national capital region (NCR) on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for parts of the city.

Delhi also witnessed light rain on Tuesday morning.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)
Delhi also witnessed light rain on Tuesday morning.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

According to IMD's nowcast warnings, an alert has been sounded for North Delhi, North East Delhi, Central Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South East Delhi, and Gurugram.

The capital city witnessed rainfall earlier in the day as well, with the sky growing darker, indicating heavier downpour later in the day.

The weather department had issued yellow and orange alerts for Delhi, predicting moderate rainfall with light thunderstorms and lightning.

This is a developing story. We will update with further information.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
