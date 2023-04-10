Home / India News / Vivek Agnihotri repeats his apology to Delhi high court, contempt case closed

Vivek Agnihotri repeats his apology to Delhi high court, contempt case closed

ByRicha Banka
Apr 10, 2023 05:23 PM IST

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Vikas Mahajan accepted Agnihotri’s apology after he turned up in person in the court and told the bench that he had “utmost respect” for the judiciary.

NEW DELHI: The Delhi high court on Monday closed contempt proceedings against film director Vivek Agnihotri for his posts on Twitter in October 2018 that alleged bias by a high court judge who quashed activist Gautam Navlakha’s house arrest order.

Film director Vivek Agnihotri at an event 'Basanta' at Indian Museum in Kolkata on March 12 (HT File/Samir Jana)
Film director Vivek Agnihotri at an event 'Basanta' at Indian Museum in Kolkata on March 12 (HT File/Samir Jana)

A bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Vikas Mahajan accepted Agnihotri’s apology after he turned up in person in the court and told the bench that he had “utmost respect” for the judiciary.

Agnihotri filed an affidavit in December lastapologising for his remarks on Twitter against justice S Muralidhar but was told by the bench that he will need to apologise in person since “remorse cannot always be expressed by way of an affidavit”. Justice Muralidhar was earlier a judge of the Delhi high court and is currently the chief justice of the Orissa high court.

On Monday, the bench accepted Agnihotri’s apology and discharged him.

Vivek Agnihotri the alleged contemnor who is arrayed as Respondent No. 4 is present before the court in person and reiterates his remorse as well as tenders an unconditional apology for the alleged offensive statement made by him on Twitter,” the bench said.

“In view of the foregoing and particular circumstance that Vivek Agnihotri has the utmost respect for the institution of the judiciary and did not intend to wilfully offend the majesty of the court, the notice to show cause as to why contempt should not be issued to him is recalled. Vivek Agnihotri is discharged, “ it added.

The bench cautioned Vivek Agnihotri to be careful in the future, and remarked in course of Monday’s hearing, that Twitter has become a source of misery for many.

While hearing a connected criminal contempt case filed by the Delhi high court bar association (DHCBA) against S Gurumurthy, the editor of the Chennai-based weekly ‘Thuglak’ magazine, justice Mridul said: “What is relevant is that every citizen should know that you must be careful. We invite just and fair criticism. It’s how we function”.

The bench underlined that the “dignity of courts does not come from what people have to say about the judiciary but from the duties the courts discharge”.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Richa Banka

    Reports from the Delhi High Court and stories on legal developments in the city. Avid mountain lover, cooking and playing with birds 🐦 when not at work

Topics
twitter judiciary apology vivek agnihotri gautam navlakha bias misery affidavit future contempt + 8 more
twitter judiciary apology vivek agnihotri gautam navlakha bias misery affidavit future contempt + 7 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 10, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out