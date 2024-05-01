Delhi high court junks ‘highly adventurous’ plea for allowing arrested politicians to campaign virtually

The Delhi high court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to develop a mechanism to ensure that arrested political leaders are allowed to campaign through virtual mode for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The high court called the plea “highly adventurous”. The Delhi high court called the plea “highly adventurous”.

A division bench comprising of acting chief justice Manmohan and justice Manmeet PS Arora said it is a highly adventurous plea, contrary to fundamental principles of law, Live Law reported.

The bench pulled up the petitioner, who is a law student, for filing the PIL and called it contrary to the fundamental principles of law as it was asking the court to legislate and make laws, it reported.

The petition was filed by Amarjeet Gupta, a final-year law student, and was moved through advocate Md. Imran Ahmad.

A direction was also sought from the Centre to provide information about the arrest of a political leader or a candidate immediately to the Election Commission of India.

When the Delhi high court bench said it would impose costs on the petitioner, his counsel requested that the same may not be done as the petitioner is a student of law, Live Law reported.

The court then asked the lawyer to make the law student understand the concept of separation of powers and that there are limits to judicial powers.

“It is not a vacuum. You are asking us to act contrary to law. The law says how the accused in custody is to be treated. There is no vacuum here,” the bench stated.