Delhi high court sets aside bail to accused in Turkman Gate demolition drive violence

The Delhi High Court set aside bail granted to a 25-year-old man accused of indulging in violence during an anti-encroachment drive conducted by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) near the Faiz-e-Ilahi Mosque at Turkman Gate in central Delhi on January 7, and remitted the matter to the sessions court for fresh consideration. File photo of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) clearing the debris after the demolition drive near Turkman Gate. (ANI)

A bench of justice Prateek Jalan, holding that the bail grant was “cryptic” and “unreasoned” in his order delivered on Thursday, directed the trial court to hear the bail plea on Friday. However, it could not be taken up as the roster judge was on leave. Consequently, justice Jalan on Friday directed the trial court to hear the matter on Saturday.