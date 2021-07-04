Delhi, Karnataka, Sikkim, UP: What is opening where from July 5

States have been easing lockdown restrictions in a phased manner as coronavirus cases continue to decline all over the country. Recent figures show the decline in the daily tally of cases is steady and that's why states are now hoping to witness economic recovery. India recorded 43,071 coronavirus cases on Sunday, and the tally of active cases declined to 485,350, 955 fatalities were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi, and Sikkim have announced a further easing of restrictions, which are scheduled to come into force from tomorrow. Here is a complete list.

Uttar Pradesh

Gymnasiums, cinema halls, multiplexes, and sports stadiums will be allowed to open from 7am to 9pm for five days a week. All venues will have to comply with Covid-appropriate guidelines. All cinema halls, multiplexes, sports stadiums will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity Single-screen cinema halls and multiplexes, both inside and outside malls, will also be allowed to open for viewings. Restaurants and food joints have been allowed to open from June 21 with 50% capacity from Monday to Friday. Food parks and street food stalls have also been allowed to resume operations Gymnasiums which fall in containment zones will however not be allowed to open Government offices have been allowed to function at a 100 per cent capacity

Karnataka

Karnataka will be allowing government offices to resume operations from tomorrow with a 100 per cent capacity Public transport, including metro, will be allowed to operate with full capacity Marriages can be held but with not more than 100 hundred people, while in case of funerals, the ceiling of maximum guests has been fixed at 20 Darshan but not ‘sevas’ will be allowed at religious places in the state Swimming pools and sports stadiums have been allowed to open only for training and practise and not for the general public

Delhi

Department Of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has allowed sports complexes to reopen from Monday but without spectators Last week, DDMA had allowed public transport to resume operations at 50 per cent capacity

Sikkim

The Sikkim government will open the state from tomorrow for tourists who have been inoculated with both doses of the Covid-19 vaccine Hotels, guest houses, and homestays have been allowed to resume operations with 50 per cent capacity Factories, where all employees have been fully vaccinated, can function at 100 per cent capacity and the same goes for government offices