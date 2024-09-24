Delhi: Landlord's son installed spy cam in woman's washroom; WhatsApp feature revealed ploy

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for installing spy cameras in his tenant's washroom and bedroom. The incident took place in Delhi's Shakarpur area. The woman is a civil service aspirant. The Delhi police have arrested the accused. (Representational)

The woman used to hand over the keys to her rented house to her landlord's son, Karan, while going out of town. In her absence, he installed spy cameras in the bulb holders in the washroom and bedroom of the flat.

The man's alleged voyeurism came to light when the woman saw unusual activity on her WhatsApp.

She saw that her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown laptop. She logged out of it. However, she realised that she was being spied on.

"After being advised to check her linked devices, she discovered that her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown laptop and she promptly logged out of it,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta told PTI.

The woman first found the hidden camera in the bulb holder of the bathroom. She called the police on Monday. They later found another camera in her bedroom.

The police interrogated Karan after the woman told them that she used to give her keys to him.

During interrogation, Karan, who lives in the same building, admitted that three months ago, when she left for her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, he installed the cameras.

He bought three spy cameras commonly available in electronics markets and installed one in her bedroom and the other in her bathroom. Since these cameras could not be operated online, Karan would often request the woman to give the keys to her house under the pretext of repairing electrical fixtures and fans as he wanted to transfer the recorded videos from the memory card to his laptop, the police said.

The police have recovered another spy camera from Karan's possession. They found two laptops which were used to store the recorded videos.

With inputs from PTI