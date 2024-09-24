Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi: Landlord's son installed spy cam in woman's washroom; WhatsApp feature revealed ploy

ByHT News Desk
Sep 24, 2024 05:38 PM IST

Delhi: The woman used to hand over the keys to her rented house to her landlord's son, Karan while going out of town.

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old man has been arrested for installing spy cameras in his tenant's washroom and bedroom. The incident took place in Delhi's Shakarpur area. The woman is a civil service aspirant.

The Delhi police have arrested the accused. (Representational)
The Delhi police have arrested the accused. (Representational)

The woman used to hand over the keys to her rented house to her landlord's son, Karan, while going out of town. In her absence, he installed spy cameras in the bulb holders in the washroom and bedroom of the flat.

The man's alleged voyeurism came to light when the woman saw unusual activity on her WhatsApp.

She saw that her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown laptop. She logged out of it. However, she realised that she was being spied on.

"After being advised to check her linked devices, she discovered that her WhatsApp account was logged into an unknown laptop and she promptly logged out of it,” deputy commissioner of police (east) Apoorva Gupta told PTI.

The woman first found the hidden camera in the bulb holder of the bathroom. She called the police on Monday. They later found another camera in her bedroom.

Also read: Delhi boy stabbed to death for refusing to give ‘treat’ for new mobile phone

The police interrogated Karan after the woman told them that she used to give her keys to him.

During interrogation, Karan, who lives in the same building, admitted that three months ago, when she left for her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, he installed the cameras.

Also read: 5-year-old boy killed in Delhi madrasa ‘to get leave’

He bought three spy cameras commonly available in electronics markets and installed one in her bedroom and the other in her bathroom. Since these cameras could not be operated online, Karan would often request the woman to give the keys to her house under the pretext of repairing electrical fixtures and fans as he wanted to transfer the recorded videos from the memory card to his laptop, the police said.

Also read: 7-year-old boy goes missing in Delhi, body found in open drain hours later

The police have recovered another spy camera from Karan's possession. They found two laptops which were used to store the recorded videos.

With inputs from PTI

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On