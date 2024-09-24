Delhi boy stabbed to death for refusing to give ‘treat’ for new mobile phone

Three boys allegedly stabbed their 16-year-old friend to death in East Delhi's Shakarpur after the latter refused to give them a "treat" for getting a new smartphone, the police said on Tuesday. Shakarpur murder: The police have arrested the three boys. (Representational)

The victim and the three boys were students of Class 9. The accused are also aged 16. They have been apprehended.

The police, who were on patrol in the area, noticed blood stains near the Ramji Samosa shop in Shakarpur around 7.15 pm on Monday and conducted a probe. They found out that a boy was stabbed by a group.

The boy was taken to the LNJP Hospital. The victim, identified as 16-year-old Sachin, died of his injuries.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta told PTI that the victim lived in the area.

Sachin died in the hospital due to two stab wounds on his back.

Sachin and one of his friends were returning home after buying a mobile phone when they ran into the three boys.

"The group demanded a party or a treat to celebrate the purchase but Sachin refused. An argument ensued, leading to the stabbing," Gupta added.

She said a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered at the Shakarpur police station and the trio was apprehended from the locality.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused.

The police have also recovered the murder weapon.

In August, in Maharashtra's Thane, three people were arrested for allegedly abducting and murdering a 13-year-old boy after stealing his mobile phone worth ₹15,000.

The victim was lured by a biker who offered him a lift and took him to a deserted place where he and his accomplices snatched the mobile handset, strangled him and disposed of his body.

The Padgha police charged the suspects— Nitin Wagh, 40, Padmakar Bhoi, 20, and Ajay Manje, 21, all from Chawa village near Padgha—with abduction, murder, and destruction of evidence.

With inputs from PTI