Delhi gym owner murder planned after he allegedly intervened in 40 cr deal: Probe

The investigation into the murder of the gym owner in South Delhi’s GK-1 has revealed that the Brar-Bishnoi-Godara alliance had been planning the murder for almost a month. Police said the gang had found that the deceased, Nadir Shah, was a police informer and was allegedly “acting” against their gang. The accused allegedly fired at the gym owner and while leaving, also fired at his Mercedes car. (HT Photo)

Shah was gunned down by an assailant late on Thursday who fired almost nine bullet shots. The incident took place outside Shah’s Sharx gym.

Senior officers of the Special Cell said the investigation has now spread to fugitives hiding in the UK and the US. “We found involvement of Rohit Godara who’s hiding in the UK and claimed responsibility for the murder. Meanwhile, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother, Anmol Bishnoi is believed to be in the US or Canada,” said an officer.

The Special Cell on Friday said they arrested the four accused and are looking for the main shooter. During the interrogation, the accused said they had conducted recce multiple times outside Shah’s CR Park residence and his gym last month.

A senior police officer told HT, “One of the possible reasons why the gang targeted Shah is over pending money and for creating problems in financial deals. As per our information, one of the gang leaders had demanded ₹40 crores from a businessman who then approached Shah to renegotiate the deal since Shah has multiple contacts. The deal was finalised at ₹20 crores, but the amount never reached the gang…”

Police said Anmol Bishnoi had approached Hashim Baba, who’s in jail, to get details on Shah.

“Their enquiry revealed that Shah took his commission from the businessman and even got a Mercedes car as a gift but didn’t help with the deal (transaction of ₹20 cr). The gang decided to target him as the leaders felt the deal got cancelled because of Shah…,” added the officer.

At the time of the shooting, (as per the footage) the accused allegedly fired at Shah and while leaving, he also fired at the Mercedes car.