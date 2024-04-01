 Delhi: Leopard enters house in Roop Nagar area, injures five people | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Delhi: Leopard enters house in Roop Nagar area, injures five people

ByHT News Desk
Apr 01, 2024 12:45 PM IST

Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg informed that the leopard was locked in a room and the injured people were brought to a hospital.

In a shocking incident, a leopard entered a house in Delhi's Roop Nagar area and injured five people on Monday morning, officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service, they received information about the incident around 6.20 am and two fire tenders were rushed to Jagatpur village in Delhi's Wazirabad, reported news agency PTI.

"With the help of the locals, the officials were able to lock the leopard in a room. The injured were taken to a hospital," Garg said.

Delhi Police reached the spot and the forest department was also informed.

Recent incidents of leopard attack and sightings across India

Last week, a forest guard Kailas Bhalerao from Junnar forest division was injured in a leopard attack during a rescue operation. Before the incident, a bike rider, who was crossing the Pune - Nashik Highway near Alephata, was injured in an attack reportedly by the same leopard. As per reports, there have been multiple leopard sightings in various areas in Junnar.

In March, a netizen shared a video of four leopards who had reportedly ventured in a residential area in Jabalpur. In the video clip, the leopards were seen casually moving around in the area.

Why leopards are venturing into human inhabited areas?

Belonging to the cat family and closely related to lions, tigers and jaguars. Leopards are found in various parts of India. Around the world, leopards are found in China, Africa, Iran, Southeast Asian countries etc.

Leopards are skilful hunters and can blend in the surroundings. Due to their stealth and great ability to climb structures, these animals are able to sneak into human inhabited areas. Destruction of natural habitat and lack of food often prompts leopards to venture out of forest areas, leading to man-animal conflict.

In human inhabited areas, leopards are known to attack and feed on dogs.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

