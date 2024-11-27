New Delhi, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena on Wednesday directed the Delhi Development Authority to dispose of pending PM-UDAY applications for registration of properties in unauthorised colonies, a Raj Niwas statement said. Delhi LG directs DDA to dispose all pending PM-UDAY applications

The move comes ahead of the Assembly elections due in Delhi early next year in which the ruling Aam Aadmi Party is pitted against the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

The Pradhan Mantri - Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana was launched by the BJP-led Central government ahead of the 2020 Assembly elections in the national capital.

Saxena has directed the DDA officials to first dispose of the pending PM-UDAY applications before accepting the new ones, the statement said.

Based on the feedback received by the Lieutenant Governor during his several visits to the unauthorised colonies where people apprised him of their concerns and the red tape involved in the regularisation process, Saxena chaired a meeting on Wednesday to review the progress of the PM-UDAY scheme, it said.

The LG Secretariat also asked the DDA to organise special camps in the unauthorised colonies beginning Saturday till December 31 to solve the problems of the people and facilitate on the spot regularisation in a flexible and humane manner, the statement said.

Each of these camps should have a single window clearance mode with facilitation for documentation, uploading documents on the portal, scrutiny, notarisation and other ancillary activities along with on the spot disposal, the LG said, as per the statement.

The area tehsildars and SDMs will also be present in these camps for resolving revenue-related matters. A total of 22 DANICS and three IAS probationers under training will also be deputed to assume leadership role of quick disposal in these camps, it said.

Further, 122 PM-UDAY Mitras will be deployed for outreach at each of these locations who will meet the applicants ahead of and during the camps to provide necessary information, the statement said.

The camps will offer services such as receiving application for new registration, spot resolution of pending deficiency, facilitation for submission of final application and obtaining conveyance deed/authorisation slip, it said.

A social media campaign, including messaging on WhatsApp groups, will also be launched immediately with the help of the resident welfare associations to inform the applicants about the schedule of the camps to ensure maximum participation.

Advertisements will be given through vernacular newspapers and pamphlets to spread awareness about the camps, the statement stated.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.