Delhi man hit by car, dragged for 10 metres on road before death

A 45-year-old man was killed after being by a car and allegedly dragged by it for around 10 meters in Delhi's Connaught Place, PTI reported on Sunday, citing officials. The incident took place on September 4. Delhi Police barricades at Connaught Place in New Delhi.(Raj K Raj/HT photo)

Shivam Dubey, the driver of the car, fled the spot after the incident, and was arrested the next day.

According to the police, Dubey, a native of Madhya Pradesh, borrowed a car from a friend in south Delhi's Mahipalpur to meet someone in Connaught Place.

At around 3.25pm on Wednesday, Dubey, while returning, allegedly hit Lekhraj, a homeless man, who was crossing the road near Barakhamba Radial Road at Connaught Place's outer circle.

Also Read | Truck runs over homeless men sleeping on central verge of northeast Delhi road

An unidentified official told PTI that Lekhraj got stuck under the car's wheels, but Dubey allegedly kept driving the vehicle.

After being dragged for around 10 meters, Dubey allegedly fled the spot, leaving the 45-year-old on the road. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The police said that after the incident, Dubey handed over the car back to his friend.

Also Read | 2 dead, 1 injured in MB Road accident in Delhi

With the help of the CCTV footage, the police tracked down the car and its own owner. Subsequently, Dubey was arrested and booked under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the officer said.

Police also said that the car involved in the accident has also been impounded and further investigations are on.

Road accidents in Delhi



As of May 15 this year, 518 people died in 511 fatal crashes in the national capital, according to data shared by Delhi Police. The figure, however, is down from 552 deaths from 544 crashes in the same period last year.

Ring Road, Outer Ring Road and GT Karnal Road accounted for most of the fatal accidents, according to police data.

A traffic police officer, on the condition of anonymity, said most accidents take place due to drink driving and speeding, especially at night.

(Inputs from PTI)