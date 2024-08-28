Delhi man killed in scuffle over food delay; 2 Dhaba owners arrested

Two Dhaba owners were arrested for allegedly beating a man to death following a quarrel over delayed food in New Delhi's Rajouri Garden area on Wednesday, police said. Man beaten to death over delayed food at Rajouri Garden Dhaba; two owners arrested. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim, identified as 29-year-old Harneet Singh Sachdeva, was rushed to the hospital by his friends after the altercation but was declared dead upon arrival.

Dispute broke out after food order got delayed

Police received information from the hospital early Wednesday morning that a man had been brought in dead. Initial investigations revealed that Harneet had visited a Dhaba named Kafilla and ordered food. When his order was delayed, a dispute broke out between him and the staff.

The staff then called the Dhaba owners, Ketan Narula and Ajay Narula, who arrived with others. A fight ensued between the customer, his friends, and the Dhaba owners, according to the police.

Harneet's friends took him to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Ketan and Ajay Narula have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, including how the restaurant was operating at those hours.

Mother recounts incident

Harneet's mother recounted the incident, “He left home at 7pm, and around 3:30am, he had a video call with his wife, saying it was raining heavily and he would come home soon. Later, at 4:23am, we received a call from his friend that Harneet had been injured in a scuffle and was admitted to the hospital. When we arrived, he was gone."

"He was married just three months ago and had no enemies," his mother said.

Police added that Harneet, who worked in odd jobs like whitewashing, had a previous involvement in a quarrel case.