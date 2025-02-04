Menu Explore
Delhi: Man’s body with stab wounds found in Trilokpuri, juvenile held

PTI |
Feb 04, 2025 04:02 PM IST

Delhi: Man's body with multiple stab wounds found in Trilokpuri, juvenile held

The body of an unidentified man with multiple stab injuries was found at Trilokpuri in East Delhi district, police said on Tuesday.

Juvenile held in case of stabbing a man (file image)(Pexels)
Juvenile held in case of stabbing a man (file image)(Pexels)

On being informed at 12.45 am on Tuesday, police reached the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood near a house in Trilokpuri. The identity of the deceased, believed to be in his 40s, is yet to be ascertained, police said.

"After questioning the locals and scanning CCTV footage from the area, police have identified and apprehended one accused, who is a juvenile," a police officer said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the murder might be the fallout of a sudden provocation that escalated and turned violent, he said.

The knife used in the crime has been recovered from the accused, the officer said, adding that efforts are on to identify the deceased.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Delhi Election 2025 at Hindustan Times.
