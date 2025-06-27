Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Delhi man steps out for morning walk with daughter, shot dead

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2025 11:18 AM IST

The victim's daughter also sustained some injuries during the incident. She was hospitalised and is out of danger now.

A man was shot dead by unidentified men in Delhi's Bawana area when he was on a morning walk with his daughter. The man has been identified as 43-year-old Deepak.

(Image for representation) The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.(Hindustan Times)
(Image for representation) The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.(Hindustan Times)

His daughter also sustained some injuries during the incident. She was hospitalised and is out of danger now.

"Unknown people have fired upon him, Dipak's daughter has sustained injury on her hand, and she is out of danger. Further details will be provided later", the Delhi Police was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained.

The crime scene has been examined and the police is scanning CCTV clips from the nearby areas for any evidence linked to the incident, reported news agency PTI.

A case has been registered and police have formed teams catch the accused.

In a separate development, the Delhi Police have caught the accused in a stabbing case from June 22. In Delhi's Khajuri Khas area, a local was stabbed when he tried to stop a man from harassing a girl.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in the case, who had fled the spot after stabbing the local. A case was registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the stabbing.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
