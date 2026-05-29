Delhi Meera Bagh stabbing: Minor allegedly targeted over relationship with accused's sister

A minor boy was stabbed four times and dumped in a drain in Delhi's Meera Bagh after he was presumed to be dead by the attackers, police said on Friday. Search is underway for the second co-accused. (HT Photo/ Sanjeev Verma/ Representational)

The accused, identified as Mandeep alias Monu (26), allegedly attacked the minor over the teenager's alleged relationship with his sister, PTI news agency cited the police as saying.

“Monu and his associate allegedly targeted the victim because the victim was in a relationship with the sister of one of the accused,” a senior police officer revealed. Monu was later arrested by the cops after the case regarding the incident was registered at the Paschim Vihar East police station. Search is underway for the second co-accused.

Victim found with multiple stab wounds, identified the accused The case came to light on May 19 when the police received a call informing them of a severely injured boy being found in Meera Bagh. After the officers reached the site, the minor was rushed to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri, where the doctors discovered multiple stab wounds on his body.

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However, before he fell unconscious, the victim identified his attackers as Shivam and Mandeep, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.

Monu was tracked down by the crime branch team, and arrested near Bakkarwala Mor on the Najafgarh-Nangloi Road on Thursday.

Accused pre-planned murder bid, was jailed for previous criminal cases After being held by the police, Monu, during questioning, revealed that his cousin, Shivam, had raised objections regarding the victim's alleged relatonship with Monu's sister, according to police.

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Following this, the two had conspired to kill the minor, PTI news agency cited the police as saying. The two accused on May 18 reportedly persuaded the boy to come along with them under the guise of having a conversation, and took the teenager to the Ganda Nala (drain) area, where they stabbed him.

“The two lured him to the Meera Bagh drain, where they stabbed him with the intention to kill. When they were sure that he was dead, they threw the injured boy into the drain to hide their crime. Thereafter, the two fled the area,” Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Sanjeev Yadav said.

The police also stated that Monu was already involved in three previous criminal cases, wherein he was accused of armed robbery in two and assault in one. He had been jailed for the previous charges and was released only a couple of months ago after serving his prison term in the earlier cases.