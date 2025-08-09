Delhi Metro hits record ridership of 81.87 lakh on eve of Raksha Bandhan

To handle the rush a day ahead of Raksha Bandhan, DMRC operated 92 extra trips on August 8 and is running 455 additional trips on August 9 for better capacity.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said it recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on August 8 with 81.87 lakh passenger journeys across all corridors.
The previous record was 78.67 lakh journeys on November 18, 2024. Other high ridership days include August 20, 2024, with 77.48 lakh journeys, and February 13, 2024, with 71.09 lakh journeys, officials said.