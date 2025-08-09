Search
Delhi Metro hits record ridership of 81.87 lakh on eve of Raksha Bandhan

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 09, 2025 10:48 pm IST

To handle the rush a day ahead of Raksha Bandhan, DMRC operated 92 extra trips on August 8 and is running 455 additional trips on August 9 for better capacity.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Saturday said it recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on August 8 with 81.87 lakh passenger journeys across all corridors.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on August 8, Raksha Bandhan. (HT Archive)
The previous record was 78.67 lakh journeys on November 18, 2024. Other high ridership days include August 20, 2024, with 77.48 lakh journeys, and February 13, 2024, with 71.09 lakh journeys, officials said.

To cater to the festive rush for Raksha Bandhan, DMRC operated 92 additional trips on August 8 and is running 455 extra trips on August 9 to provide more carrying capacity, the corporation said.

"These figures reflect the growing trust of commuters in the Metro's reliability, punctuality and seamless connectivity across Delhi-NCR," a DMRC official added.

