Orange alert in Delhi-NCR; thunderstorms forecast, traffic advisory for Rakshabandhan

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Saturday in Delhi-NCR, forecasting thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rain throughout the day. With waterlogging in several areas and festive rush for Rakshabandhan, Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory to caution commuters. Overnight showers led to waterlogging in several areas (Raj k Raj)

“Thunderstorm and lightning with moderate rain is very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadra, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi and North Delhi. Also, light rain and light thunderstorms with lightning (wind speed 30-40 kmph) are very likely over parts of South West Delhi,” an official said.

Delhi Police have issued a traffic advisory warning of severe congestion on Old GT Road due to waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, urging commuters to opt for the Delhi Metro instead.

“Due to the Raksha Bandhan festival weekend and recent rains causing waterlogging at GTK Depot, Jahangirpuri, and Adarsh Nagar, traffic on old GT Road is likely to be severely affected. To avoid congestion, commuters are advised to avoid taking old GT Road. Delhi Metro services are operational and can help minimize travel disruptions. Please plan your route accordingly,” a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police read.

Overnight showers led to waterlogging in several areas, with the Public Works Department (PWD) receiving around 25 related complaints by Saturday 9 am from areas including Keshavpuram, Seelampur, Anand Parbat Road, MB Road near Sainik Farm, Saket Metro station, Najafgarh, Rohtak Road, and Vinod Nagar; under the Zakhira flyover; parts of Karkardooma; and in the Saraswati Vihar area of Pitampura.

Mathura Road on the carriageway from Sarita Vihar to Badarpur, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg from Kalkaji towards Defence Colony, both carriageways of GT Karnal Road between Mukarba Chowk and Azadpur, and both carriageways of Guru Teg Bahadur Road, RK Puram, Kidwai Nagar, and ITO—including the area in front of Bharat Mandapam—Panchkuian Marg, and Mathura Road, were also waterlogged.

Slow traffic was reported from Press Enclave Road and both carriageways of Anuvrat Marg near Qutub Minar Metro station.

The Delhi-NCR region saw light to moderate rain on Friday night. In the past 24 hours up till 8:30 am, the city recorded 78.7 mm of rainfall at Safdarjung, which is representative of the city’s weather. However, Pragati Maidan and Lodi Road saw the highest rainfall, at 100.3 mm and 80.7 mm respectively. Between 5:30 and 8:30 this morning, the highest rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung at 49.6 mm, followed by 47 mm at PUSA.

According to the flight-tracking site Flightradar, Delhi is witnessing an average delay of at least 15 minutes in flight departures and a five-minute delay in arrivals. Though airlines also issued advisories for passengers to check their flight status in advance, Delhi Airport said that operations were normal.

“As per the Indian Meteorological Department’s forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines,” the Delhi Airport said in a post on X.