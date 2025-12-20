Delhi minister Sirsa warns of strict action against polluting industries, construction ban violation as AQI near 400

Delhi's environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa issued a warning that the national capital might witness “bad weather” and “western disturbance” from Saturday evening. The maximum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature being 6.1 degrees Celsius.(ANI Photo)

He added that there have been complaints about construction work in the city despite stage 4 of GRAP being in place in Delhi and warned that anyone carrying out construction work will face strict and legal action.

“There is an expectation of a Western Disturbance and bad weather in Delhi from this evening. Despite GRAP 4 being implemented, complaints about construction work are being received. I want to make it clear that those who are carrying out construction in this bad weather will face strict action against their buildings, and the relevant JE and XEN will also be held accountable with legal action taken against them,” Sirsa wrote in a post on X.

“Additionally, no polluting industry inside Delhi, whether in an authorized area or unauthorized, will be allowed to operate,” he added.

Emphasising that the Delhi government will take strict action from Sunday on polluting industries operating within the city and will seal them, the minister said, “We will not allow any tampering with the health of Delhi's people. I urge everyone to cooperate in making Delhi's air clean and safe.”

Sirsa's remarks come as Delhi's AQI neared 400-mark on Saturday and the city was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog amid chilly temperatures. The overall AQI of the national capital over 24 hours was recorded at 398, according to the data by the central pollution control board (CPCB). This puts Delhi's air in ‘very poor’ category, with the major pollutant being PM 2.5.

The temperature in Delhi also dropped on Saturday as the maximum temperature was recorded at 16.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature being 6.1 degrees Celsius.

For Sunday, the India Meteorological Department has predicted ‘partly clouded sky’ in Delhi with ‘cold day conditions at isolated places’. It added that dense to very dense fog is likely at isolated places in Delhi during morning hours on Sunday.