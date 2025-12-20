AQI nears 400-mark in Delhi as city braces for ‘severe’ air quality despite curbs

After four days of marginal respite from 'severe' pollution levels, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) once again neared 400-mark as the city woke up enveloped in a thick blanket of fog and chilly temperatures on Saturday. A dense layer of smog engulfed the city throughout the morning hours on Saturday.(Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

According to data from the central pollution control board (CPCB), the average AQI in the national capital over the past 24 hours stands at 398, indicating a ‘very poor’ air quality, with the principal pollutant being PM 2.5. The capital had registered ‘severe’ AQI for three straight days since December 13.

A dense layer of smog engulfed the city throughout the morning hours on Saturday. According to data from India meteorological department (IMD) the city recorded temperatures as high as 22.2 degrees Celsius and as is expected to be as low as 6.1 degrees Celsius.

An orange alert was put in place for dense fog across the national capital. Shallow to moderate fog is expected during night and early morning hours across the city. Partial cloud cover and foggy conditions persisted till afternoon hours. For Sunday and Monday, a yellow alert has also been issued.

Weekends hinting higher AQI

The hazardous spike in Delhi's AQI comes just a week after residents could not help but inhale air quality that came under the ‘severe’ category, that went as high as 461, making way for the Delhi government to implement GRAP 4.

On December 12, Delhi's AQI stood at 349. Just a day later, the air quality shot up to 431 on December 13, 461 on December 14 and 427 on December 15, all over the 400 mark that denoted ‘severe’ air quality.

Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that vehicles without a pollution under control (PUC) certificate will not be be provided fuel at petrol pumps from Thursday.

Sirsa also announced that all vehicles below the Bharat Stage (BS)VI category registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital from December 18 until curbs under GRAP 3 and 4 are in place.

Flight operations hit

Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport saw several flight cancellations over the past one week with over 120 flight cancellations across multiple airlines in view of the intense foggy conditions on Saturday.

The airport issued a fresh advisory at 3 pm urging passengers to keep a check on their travel schedule before heading towards the airport.