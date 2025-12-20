Delhi's IGI airport issues fresh advisory as 129 flights cancelled due to dense fog

Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport issued a fresh advisory on Saturday afternoon as it saw over 120 flight cancellations after the national capital woke up to a thick blanket of fog that shrouded the city. Although the airport confirmed that all flights are functioning normally, it urged passengers to check updates from their respective airlines for the updates on flights.(Vipin Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Delhi airport operator DIAL, on its official X handle announced that low visibility procedures are currently in progress at the airport. “Low Visibility Procedures are currently in progress at Delhi Airport. All flights operations are functioning normally. Passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” the airport wrote on X.

Although the airport confirmed that all flights are functioning normally, it urged passengers to check updates from their respective airlines for the updates on flights by visiting https://www.newdelhiairport.in/winter-travel/.

Flight cancellations at Delhi airport

Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport on Saturday saw over 129 flight cancellations in view of the intense foggy conditions in the city.

“Flight operations have been disrupted for the past several days at Delhi and other airports due to dense fog, resulting in low visibility conditions,” news agency PTI reported quoting an airport official.

The official added that Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport, which generally handles around 1,300 flights daily, saw at least 66 arrivals and 63 departures cancellations today.

Airports authority of India (AAI) recently issued a weather advisory too where it cautioned over the reduced visibility across parts of northern India and said that it could affect flight operations.

“Reduced visibility due to fog across parts of Northern India may impact flight operations at select airports, leading to possible delays or disruptions,” the post read.

Dense fog shrouds Delhi

The national capital woke up to a dense layer of fog on Saturday as the air quality index (AQI) spiked up to the ‘very poor’ category, and the minimum temperature dropped as low as 6.1 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed an orange alert as it said that shallow to moderate fog is expected during night and early morning hours across the national capital with patches of cloud cover and foggy conditions persisting till afternoon hours. For Sunday and Monday, a yellow alert has also been issued.

The flight cancellations have been frequent at the national capital over the past one week with the IMD confirming visibility being notably low during the morning hours of the day.

At 11 am on Saturday, the general visibility at the airport was recorded at 500 metres, Hindustan Times reported.