Delhi makes PUC certificate mandatory amid pollution: Here is how to get one

Amid the intensifying curbs in the national capital due to deteriorating air quality that has once again neared the 400 mark, the Delhi government made it mandatory for all vehicles to have a Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate. The move was initiated from Thursday. Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that vehicles without a PUC certificate will not be be provided fuel at petrol pumps.(ANI)

Sirsa also announced that all vehicles below the Bharat Stage VI category registered outside Delhi will not be allowed to enter the national capital from December 18 until curbs under GRAP 3 and 4 are in place.

According to central pollution control board (CPCB), the average air quality index (AQI) in Delhi over the past 24 hours stands at 398 under the ‘very poor’ category with PM2.5 being the primary pollutant.

What is a PUC certificate?

A PUC or pollution under control certificate refers to a document which is issued by the government after an emission check is conducted on a vehicle at authorised PUC centers, across Delhi.

For two and three wheeled vehicles, a PUC certificate costs just ₹60. Getting a PUC issued for a four wheeler, which runs on petrol, will cost ₹80. Diesel vehicles can also get a PUC certificate at ₹100.

A PUC is valid for 12 months for Bharat Stage IV and Bharat Stage VI compliant vehicles.

How to get a PUC certificate?

While a PUC certificate can only be issued and renewed offline, it can be downloaded online.

Here are the two ways to get your PUC certificate for seamless commute in your personal vehicle across the national capital:

1. Offline:

Take your petrol or diesel-run vehicle to your nearest government authorised pollution testing or fuel outlet with a PUC facility. The VAHAN portal can be used to find the PUC centres approved by RTO under the ‘PUC Centre List’.

A pollution testing device is inserted into your vehicle's exhaust pipe and the emission level is measured.

If the emission levels are within the authorised limit, the operator will generate a valid PUC certificate which will be valid for 12 months.

2. Online:

Visit the PUC certificate option from the main menu of ‘Vahan’ portal on the Parivahan website under ministry of road transport and highways.

on the Parivahan website under ministry of road transport and highways. Enter the registration number of your vehicle, followed by the last five characters of the chassis number and the Captcha code displayed on the screen.

Click on ‘PUC details’ to view, download or print your existing PUC certificate.

No PUC No Fuel

The Transport Department on Friday denied fuel to about 2,800 vehicles without authorised PUC certificates on the first day of 'No PUC, No Fuel' enforcement drive in Delhi, reported news agency PTI.

Three enforcement teams along with police officials were deployed to conduct checks at various petrol pumps across Delhi to ensure that the vehicles stand in compliance with emission norms.

Around 2,800 vehicles were identified without valid PUC certificates between Thursday and Friday, the report quoted a senior Transport Department official as saying.

Strict action was taken against vehicles that failed to produce valid PUC certificates with a total of 3,746 challans issued between Thursday and Friday.