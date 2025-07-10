Delhi, Agra, Alwar among places where earthquake tremors were felt

Strong tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region and some of its neighbouring areas on Thursday morning. The magnitude 4.4 earthquake lasted for a short while, but were reportedly felt strongly. The quake had a magnitude of 4.4 and its epicentre was in Haryana's Jhajjar.(Rep image)

According to data from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre, strong tremors were felt in parts of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

Besides, it was also felt in parts of Uttar Pradesh like Gorakhpur, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Amroha and Kasganj, cities in Haryana like Safidon and Charkhi Dadri, and parts of Rajasthan like Alwar, and just outside of Jaipur and Sikar.

The epicentre of the earthquake was Jhajjar, Haryana, and it was recorded at around 9:04 am.

The quake triggered panic among some residents, who were worried for their safety. "I felt the tremors...It was a little scary. We should be mindful of safety when this happens..." a Delhi resident told news agency ANI.

A man in Jhajjar, which was the epicentre of the earthquake, said he had just woken up when he felt the jolt. “I was scared. There was another earthquake just a few days ago. Delhi-NCR experiences earthquakes quite often. So, we should be mindful of safety and precautions,” the man said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre was located 10 kilometres below the Earth's surface.