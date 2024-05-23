Delhi: 11-year-old drowns in swimming pool run by wives of police officers

An 11-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool run by the wives of two police officers in Delhi's Alipur area, news agency PTI reported on Wednesday. According to an officer, the incident occurred on May 14 when the boy, his father, and other teenagers were swimming in the pool. Police noted that the pool, where the incident occurred in Delhi's Alipur area, was operating in an “unauthorised manner”. (File) (Pic used for representation)

The boy's family members alleged foul play in the incident and held a protest outside Alipur police station on Wednesday. However, the investigation so far has found no evidence of foul play.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Here's what happened

On May 14, the boy and his father were at the swimming pool when his father received an emergency phone call and left to attend to it. According to an officer cited in the PTI report, upon the father's return, he found his son motionless in the pool's deep end.

The boy was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead, according to the officer.

Also Read | 10-year-old girl drowns in Vasai resort pool

The officer mentioned that the family members of the victim staged a protest outside Alipur police station, alleging foul play in the boy's death. While stating that no evidence of foul play has been uncovered in the investigation, the officer noted that the pool was operating in an “unauthorised manner”.

The officer added that it was revealed that the pool was operated as a joint venture by the wives of an assistant commissioner of police (ACP) and a sub-inspector (SI) of Delhi Police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Singh was quoted by PTI as saying that a case under section 304A (death by negligence) has been filed.

Police further said that investigations have not indicated foul play thus far, but inquiries are ongoing.

Similar incident: 13-year-old boy drowns in Pune's swimming pool

Last month, a 13-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of a private gymnasium located in the Chandannagar area of Pune city in Maharashtra.

The incident occurred between 2.30 pm and 3.30 pm on Tuesday at Khalsa Gym. The victim has been identified as Atik Nadeem Tamboli (13) from Ganeshnagar in Wadgaonsheri.

According to the complaint filed by Nadeem Ismail Tamboli (40), who works as a driver, his son drowned after feeling unwell while swimming. He said that the gym management “failed to provide a lifeguard or enforce adequate safety precautions at the pool.”

Chandannagar police have taken action by booking the security guard and manager of Khalsa Gym under Sections 304 (a), 336, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).