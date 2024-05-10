 10-year-old girl drowns in Vasai resort pool | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 10, 2024
10-year-old girl drowns in Vasai resort pool

ByMegha Sood
May 10, 2024 06:46 AM IST

After half an hour of being in the pool, Mane’s mother went to their room leaving the child with other kids in the kid’s pool. On returning, she found her daughter lying still in the water. Police said there were no lifeguards at the pool

MUMBAI: A 10-year-old girl from Nalasopara drowned in a swimming pool in a resort in Vasai on Wednesday.

The child, Riddhi Mane and her mother had gone to the Royal resort in the Rangaon area in Vasai on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4pm when Mane and her mother were swimming in the pool. After half an hour of being in the pool, Mane’s mother went to their room leaving the child with other kids in the kid’s pool. On returning, she found her daughter lying still in the water. Police said there were no lifeguards at the pool.

When Mane’s mother raised an alarm, the resort’s staff took her body out of the pool. She was rushed to a civic hospital in Vasai where she was declared dead.

A family friend of the girl, who is a resident of Kargil Nagar in Nalasopara, claimed that she was playing in the kid’s pool when her mother left to get her something to eat. The girl, however, crawled out of the kid’s pool and jumped into the adult pool, where she drowned, he claimed.

The Vasai police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the cause of her death. “There was no lifeguard at the resort pool. We are trying to find out whether the resort staff and owner were responsible for negligence,” said Ranjit Aandhle, senior police inspector of Vasai police station.

Despite repeated attempts, the Royal Resort in Vasai was unavailable for comment.

