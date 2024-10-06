Delhi, parts of northwest India to remain warm for another week: IMD

Many parts of orthwest India, including Delhi, are continuing to record above normal day and night temperatures after monsoon has withdrawn. These conditions will last for at least one more week followed by a marginal drop in temperatures. A view of a clear day at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Saturday. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

“This is a transition period. There are no clouds and there is direct sunshine. Cold, northerlies have not entered the region so it’s hot over some parts of northwest India. But after one week, we expect temperatures to fall gradually,” said M Mohapatra, director general the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Saturday, Delhi recorded maximum temperature of 36.5 degree C, 2 degree C above normal and minimum of 24.8 degree C, 3 degrees above normal. The Navratri and a few days after that are expected to record above normal temperatures, IMD officials said.

The monsoon withdrawal, however, will take time, IMD said. The monsoon season officially came to an end on September 30, but monsoon normally withdraws from the country around October 15.

The monsoon withdrawal line is passing through Nautanwa, Sultanpur, Panna, Narmadapuram, Khargaon, Nandurbar, Navsari. The conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of monsoon from the remaining parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some more parts of Maharashtra during next 2-3 days.

“We are recording heavy rain over parts of peninsular India. Rain will continue over northeast India also so there is some time for withdrawal to take place,” said Mohapatra.

An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over southwest & adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh coasts in lower and middle tropospheric levels.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall (6.5 to 20.5 cm) activity very likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal until Monday and over Kerala during next 5 days,” IMD said.

The withdrawal will continue during week 2 and will be complete towards the end of week 2 (October 10 to 16). With the withdrawal of southwest monsoon, Northeast Monsoon will set in around October 15,” IMD had said in its extended range forecast on Friday.